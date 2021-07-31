Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYIEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Symrise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of SYIEY opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Symrise has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $36.88.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

