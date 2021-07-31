T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $160.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.76.

TMUS stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.02. 6,600,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,653. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.75. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $105.05 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

