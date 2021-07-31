T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $180.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $133.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.76.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $144.02. 6,600,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,653. The company has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $105.05 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.75.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

