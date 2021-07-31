T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 36.15%.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $204.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $212.41.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

