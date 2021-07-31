TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

TAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut TAL Education Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA cut TAL Education Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Nomura restated a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.51.

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.23. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 0.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. FIL Ltd lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,025,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,320,000 after acquiring an additional 794,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 328.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,294,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,562,000 after purchasing an additional 992,428 shares during the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

