TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Down 5.9%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $6.02. Approximately 2,545,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 14,870,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

TAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.51.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. FIL Ltd grew its position in TAL Education Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,025,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,320,000 after acquiring an additional 794,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in TAL Education Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in TAL Education Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in TAL Education Group by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TAL Education Group by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,294,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,562,000 after acquiring an additional 992,428 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

