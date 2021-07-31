Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Taseko Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Taseko Mines has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.65.

Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $513.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

