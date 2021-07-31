Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.82. 1,204,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.68.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

