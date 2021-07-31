TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Plans $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.6917 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

TC Energy has increased its dividend payment by 23.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TC Energy has a payout ratio of 83.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect TC Energy to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $48.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.57. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.