TD Securities Boosts GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to C$43.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GFL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GFL Environmental has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.94.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.32. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

