TD Securities Increases Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$24.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital set a C$20.09 target price on Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$20.09 price target on Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.19.

ARE stock opened at C$20.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 13.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.41.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$971.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$933.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.2593818 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

