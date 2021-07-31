Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 15,139 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,139 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $114.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.31. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director James Healy bought 636 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.80 per share, with a total value of $74,920.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $770,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,087 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

