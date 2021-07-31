Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.56 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,012,719,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $594,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $144.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.05 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.75. The company has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

