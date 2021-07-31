Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 542,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,959 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 31,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period.

IRWD stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.39. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

