Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,892 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.05% of GFL Environmental worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $100,862,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,430,000 after purchasing an additional 206,506 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $101,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 764,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

NYSE GFL opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.19. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. On average, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

