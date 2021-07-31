Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,738 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,011,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,814,000 after purchasing an additional 856,954 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 27.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,463,000 after purchasing an additional 769,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $83.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

