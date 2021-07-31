Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 181,200 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 181,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,603,000 after buying an additional 32,386,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

