Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,000 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $193.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a PE ratio of 74.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.38.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

