Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,250 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 194.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,845. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $209.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $210.32. The company has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.30.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.43.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

