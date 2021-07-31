Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 500 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Equinix by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Equinix by 1,026.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after acquiring an additional 143,912 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48,275 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $820.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $845.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $802.32.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $874.16.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

