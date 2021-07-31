Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 800 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,019 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.08% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,913,000 after buying an additional 30,684 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $107.32 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.26.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 37.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CFR shares. Truist upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

