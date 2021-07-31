Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 800 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,019 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR opened at $107.32 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 37.74%. Analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.21%.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

