TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for TechnipFMC in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,024,000 after buying an additional 24,344,299 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,371,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,389,000 after buying an additional 1,548,590 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after buying an additional 5,545,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at $118,889,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $134,428,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

