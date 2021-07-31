Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.97.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE TECK opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,149,000 after buying an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Teck Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,566,000 after buying an additional 723,227 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $146,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Teck Resources by 788.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after buying an additional 5,538,688 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.