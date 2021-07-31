Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $153.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $225.00.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.31.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE TDOC opened at $148.45 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.72.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.