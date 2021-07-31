Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.10 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.65) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.69 ($3.17).

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.27 ($2.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a 50-day moving average of €2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

