Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TLSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telia Company AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.27.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

