Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.19.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.27. 2,468,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.66%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.