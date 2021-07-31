Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.230-$5.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.25 billion-$19.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.61 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.730-$1.060 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.60.

NYSE:THC opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $73.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,840 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

