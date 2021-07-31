Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,130 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.22% of Teradyne worth $43,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 27.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Teradyne by 8.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 154,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $631,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 124.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER opened at $127.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.77. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

