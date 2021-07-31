Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.19.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Terex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at $32,008,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Terex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Terex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Terex by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 20.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Terex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.69. Terex has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

