Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Terex were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Terex by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 152,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $2,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,464,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TEX opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.32.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

