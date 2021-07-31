Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Terex (NYSE:TEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%.

TEX stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,821. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Terex has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Terex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

