Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Territorial Bancorp has raised its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Territorial Bancorp has a payout ratio of 50.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

TBNK traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 27,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,097. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $243.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.