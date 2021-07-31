Tesoro Resources Limited (ASX:TSO) Insider Geoffrey (Geoff) McNamara Purchases 2,000,000 Shares

Tesoro Resources Limited (ASX:TSO) insider Geoffrey (Geoff) McNamara purchased 2,000,000 shares of Tesoro Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$200,000.00 ($142,857.14).
Geoffrey (Geoff) McNamara also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 29th, Geoffrey (Geoff) McNamara purchased 1,000,000 shares of Tesoro Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$142,000.00 ($101,428.57).
About Tesoro Resources
