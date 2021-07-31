TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $126.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TFII. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TFI International to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.86.

Shares of TFII opened at $112.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.91.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

