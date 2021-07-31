TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Receives Outperform Rating from Cowen

Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a $104.95 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.86.

Shares of TFII opened at $112.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.91. TFI International has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $115.78. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

