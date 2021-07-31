The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.09% of The Aaron’s worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 57.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Aaron’s stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.67. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

