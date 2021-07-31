The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises 1.0% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2,261.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 152,701 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.15.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $5.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,940,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,647,129. The company has a market cap of $132.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.94. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

