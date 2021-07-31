The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. William Blair also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $65.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,302,000. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,217,000 after purchasing an additional 225,749 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after purchasing an additional 131,201 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $1,149,480.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,660 shares of company stock worth $5,473,214. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

