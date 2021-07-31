The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAKE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,660 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,214. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,899 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

