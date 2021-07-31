The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chemours had a return on equity of 63.22% and a net margin of 4.57%. The Chemours updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.560-$3.560 EPS.

NYSE CC traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.25. 1,922,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.12. The Chemours has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $38.87.

Get The Chemours alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

CC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.