The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $418.28

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $418.28 and last traded at $415.51, with a volume of 14 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $413.64.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after acquiring an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 38,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

