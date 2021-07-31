The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.550-$3.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.14.

ENSG traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.07. 248,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,851. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $44.47 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.44.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,966 shares of company stock valued at $338,026 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

