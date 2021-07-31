The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) Head-To-Head Comparison

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The First of Long Island and Omni Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First of Long Island 0 0 2 0 3.00 Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

The First of Long Island currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.51%. Given The First of Long Island’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The First of Long Island is more favorable than Omni Financial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.2% of The First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of The First of Long Island shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The First of Long Island and Omni Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First of Long Island 30.58% 10.81% 1.04% Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

The First of Long Island has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni Financial Services has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The First of Long Island and Omni Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First of Long Island $145.30 million 3.53 $41.20 million $1.80 11.97 Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The First of Long Island has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

Summary

The First of Long Island beats Omni Financial Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, small business administration loans, commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposits, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as online mortgage origination, drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 46 branches, including 19 branches in Nassau, 17 in Suffolk, 6 in Queens, 3 in Brooklyn, and 1 in Manhattan. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

Omni Financial Services Company Profile

Omni Financial Services, Inc. engages in the provision of financial product and services. Its product and services include immediate, deferred and fixed annuities; group medical, employee, life, disability, long term care and term life insurance products. The company was founded by Stephen M. Klein and Jeffrey L. Levine in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

