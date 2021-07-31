The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 270 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BARC has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 235.33 ($3.07).

BARC opened at GBX 174.50 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £29.66 billion and a PE ratio of 11.79. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

