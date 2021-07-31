The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 6,830 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,830 ($89.23) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 8,310 ($108.57) to GBX 8,250 ($107.79) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,219.23 ($81.25).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 6,101 ($79.71) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,024.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The company has a market capitalization of £98.77 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.88%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

