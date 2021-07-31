The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.790-$6.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.64 billion-$8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.59 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.38.

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.88. 788,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,890. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $182.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.16.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,095 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

