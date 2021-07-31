The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Honest’s FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

HNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered The Honest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, initiated coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.69.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70. The Honest has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $23.88.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.30 million. Research analysts forecast that The Honest will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Honest stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,230,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,925,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.36% of The Honest at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

