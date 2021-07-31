The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Trimmed by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

